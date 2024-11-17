Where is Micheal Usi?

UTM Party elective convention is underway in Mzuzu today, despite controversy surrounding the party’s leadership.

State Vice President Michael Usi is slated to open the conference with an address.

However, Usi announced he will not attend, citing unconstitutional decisions by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati emphasized the convention’s aim to choose leadership for the 2025 general elections and beyond, stressing unity within the party and dismissing internal dispute rumors.

She confirmed that UTM President Dr. Usi had initially blessed the convention.

The conference has welcomed representatives from various parties, including the People’s Party, National Development Party, Alliance for Democracy, Democratic Progressive Party, and United Democratic Front.

UDF Director of Women-North, Lucia Issa, expressed support and unity as their reason for attending.

The convention will see contests for various positions, including the party presidency, with candidates Dalitso Kabambe, Newton Kambala, Patricia Kaliati and Mathews Mtumbuka vying for the top spot.