Takumana ndi zokhoma zambiri – Kaliati

UTM Party’s outgoing Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, has emphasized the party’s resilience in the face of adversity.

Kaliati, who is also one of UTM Party Presidetial aspirant, was speaking during party’s elective conference underway in Mzuzu.

“Takumana ndi zokhoma zambiri” (“We have met several challenges”) ahead of the convention,” said Kaliati

Despite these hurdles, UTM has experienced significant growth, boasting 42 councilors and 12 Members of Parliament (MPs), a substantial increase from just 4 MPs in the 2019 elections.

Kaliati stressed that the party is seeking a leader who not only listens to the people but also upholds the party’s constitution.

While the party had hoped for its president, Michael Usi, to lead the conference, Kaliati explained that Usi, who is also the State Vice President, is currently committed to other important national duties.