UTM amends constitution, Introduces regional vice presidents

UTM Party has made significant changes to its constitution, paving the way for a revamped leadership structure.

The party’s convention, currently underway in Mzuzu, has approved the creation of new offices, including Director of Operations, Protocol, Ethics and Ideologies, and Foreign Affairs.

The UTM has divided the country into nine regions, each with its own Vice President, aiming to enhance regional representation and autonomy.

The regions are: North North, North South, Bua Region, Urban Central, Lakeshore, Sapitwa Region, Shire Valley, Kabula, and Eastern Region.

The party has also changed its leadership election process.First Deputy President will now be elected at the party’s convention, while the President will still have the authority to choose a running mate.

UTM patron Noel Masangwi emphasized the importance of choosing fearless leaders and urged presidential aspirants to remain loyal to the party, even if they lose the election.

The party’s presidential hopefuls, Patricia Kaliati, Dalitso Kabambe, Mathews Mtumbuka, and Newton Kambala, will compete for the top spot.