MUTHARIKA PROMISES TO REVIVE BLANTYRE’S ECONOMY AND REVERSE CHAKWERA RETROGRRESIVE POLICIES

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has also expressed his frustration over the economic decline of Blantyre, blaming the current administration under President Lazarus Chakwera for the city’s deteriorating fortunes.

Mutharika, who has a deep personal connection to the city, stated that Blantyre, once a bustling economic hub, now faces significant challenges, with little to be proud of under Chakwera’s leadership. “Blantyre has been destroyed economically, and there is nothing left to celebrate,” Mutharika lamented.

He vowed that if he returns to office next year, he would take immediate action to restore the city’s former glory. “I will make an executive order to return all parastatals that were moved from Blantyre by the Chakwera administration,” he promised, stressing that such moves are essential for revitalizing the city’s economy and ensuring it regains its rightful place as an economic powerhouse in Malawi.

