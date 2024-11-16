Next year’s elections will be pivotal for the country’s future, says Mutharika

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has turned his focus to the significance of fundraising activities within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), stressing that next year’s elections will be pivotal for the country’s future.

Speaking to party members, Mutharika emphasized that adequate resources are crucial to ensuring the smooth running of party operations in the lead-up to the elections. “Next year’s elections will be a watershed moment, and we need to ensure that our efforts are well-funded to succeed,” he stated.

Mutharika also addressed claims that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is being bankrolled through illicit means, asserting that he is “not shaken” by accusations that MCP’s campaign funds are sourced from stolen government money. “Money alone will not make MCP win the elections,” he said, adding that Malawians are weary of the current state of affairs and are seeking change.

In a direct appeal to DPP members, Mutharika asked if he could count on their full support, pledging that they could likewise count on him. “I am ready to be counted on. Can I count on you?” he asked, reinforcing his commitment to the party’s mission and the future of the nation.