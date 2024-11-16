spot_img
spot_img
17.1 C
New York
Saturday, November 16, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Next year’s elections will be pivotal for the country’s future, says Mutharika

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has turned his focus to the significance of fundraising activities within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), stressing that next year’s elections will be pivotal for the country’s future.

Speaking to party members, Mutharika emphasized that adequate resources are crucial to ensuring the smooth running of party operations in the lead-up to the elections. “Next year’s elections will be a watershed moment, and we need to ensure that our efforts are well-funded to succeed,” he stated.

Mutharika also addressed claims that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is being bankrolled through illicit means, asserting that he is “not shaken” by accusations that MCP’s campaign funds are sourced from stolen government money. “Money alone will not make MCP win the elections,” he said, adding that Malawians are weary of the current state of affairs and are seeking change.

In a direct appeal to DPP members, Mutharika asked if he could count on their full support, pledging that they could likewise count on him. “I am ready to be counted on. Can I count on you?” he asked, reinforcing his commitment to the party’s mission and the future of the nation.

Previous article
Old Mutual Trains Catholic University Students on Financial Literacy
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc