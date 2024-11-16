Old Mutual Trains Catholic University Students on Financial Literacy

Old Mutual Malawi has empowered over 200 Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) students with essential financial skills, urging them to prioritize planning and responsible spending.

Under the theme “Wachinyamata Wozitsata: Let’s Talk About Money,” Financial Education Manager Bernard Chiluzi emphasized the importance of independence through smart financial decisions.

“Don’t be influenced by your peers’ spending habits,” Chiluzi cautioned.

“View money not just as a medium of exchange, but as a tool for peace of mind and respect.”

The training focused on the “Big Five Secrets” of money management, derived from the behavioral characteristics of the lion, elephant, leopard, rhino and buffalo.

Students confessed to over-borrowing and pledged to change their financial habits.

Third-year Development Studies student Kumbukani Msiska praised Old Mutual, saying:

“I’ve learned invaluable lessons on financial investments. From today, I’ll make decisions aimed at a better future.”

Melina Phiri, CUNIMA’s Adult Education and Development Program Coordinator, echoed Msiska’s sentiments: “I urge students to take today’s financial literacy message seriously, as it will determine their future well-being.”

Old Mutual’s initiative aims to cultivate financially savvy youth. The company is set to conduct similar sessions at Domasi College in Zomba.