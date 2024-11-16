Chakwera to win with landslide- Chiefs

By Sylvester Kumwenda

Dowa, November 16, Mana: Some traditional leaders in Dowa have assured President Dr Lazarus Chakwera that he will get more than 98 percent of votes in the district compared to the previous elections, because of developments he is implementing in the district and country at large.

Speaking at Dzoole Trading centre on Thursday during President Chakwera’s stopover rally, Senior Chief Dzoole said the president, who is also a leader of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is implementing important developments which have convinced people of Dowa to entrust their faith in him, again.

These he said include road infrastructure development, good market prices for agricultural produce, health service delivery and interventions like food distribution exercises.

“Despite being a food basket, we were also affected in terms of food shortages because of recent weather patterns. But no one will die of hunger because you are distributing maize to those affected.

“As a result, if Dowa gave you 98 percent of the votes four years ago, be assured that we are targeting 100 percent in next year’s elections,” said Senior Chief Dzoole.

He also commended the president for increasing beneficiaries both under the food distribution programme and the Affordable Input Programme saying this will ensure that many people across the country should benefit.

Speaking at Kayembe Trading Centre, Senior Chief Kayembe thanked the president for bringing electricity to the area, constructing bridges, and also for the Social Cash Transfer Programme.

“A lot of ultra-poor households who cannot afford necessities are benefiting from the programme. That is why people love you.

“As chiefs, we are taking a role of making sure that people should register so that they can be able to participate in 2025 tripartite elections. In so doing Dowa can go beyond the 98 percent record,” she said.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Chakhaza during a whistle-stop tour at Bowe said the president continues to honour chiefs by considering more chiefs with an honorarium.

Traditional Authority Mponela speaking at Mponela said the president is not segregative when providing development as evidenced by country-wide projects currently underway.

He has since asked people to register.

“A good leader leads by example, that is why I have already registered and I am urging you to do the same,” he said.