No ghost projects for us-Chakwera

By Sylvester Kumwenda

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said his administration will continue to make sure that all project funds are used for the designated projects to facilitate development.

President Chakwera was speaking at Dzoole Trading Centre in Dowa after concerns highlighted by parliamentarian for Dowa West Constituency Dr Abel Kayembe, that the area has some projects including roads which technically appear on paper, but are not physically existent.

The President said in the same vein, the government is currently repaying loans whose intended projects cannot be traced.

“One of the challenges we are facing is that we are repaying some loans which we found, but we do not even know the kind of developments the money was used for. This is pure misuse of people’s resources, and our children will also be affected because they will keep repaying money for nothing.

“But we do not want this in our administration. Every project which has been funded must be implemented and be seen. That is why we are making sure every money is used for intended purposes and ensure development in all parts of the country, including here in Dzoole,” he said.

On this, the Malawi leader said some people deliberately choose to frustrate government efforts in development.

“But I would like to assure you all that my administration will not be derailed, we will always deliver development and services to the people,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Kayembe complained that for many years, the Chimwaza, Nambuma, Chisepo – Malembo road has not been constructed despite Nambuma Rural Growth Centre initiative being in place.

“When we make follow-ups, we are told that this road was already constructed, and it is even a tarmac, and we wonder where is this road.

“This is depriving us development opportunities which may arise from construction of this road,” said Kayembe.

The parliamentarian also asked for the construction of a secondary school in Dzoole saying this is the only area without a secondary school in Dowa.

Speaking at Kabwinja trading centre, Senior Chief Chakhaza thanked the president for what he described as visible and transformative projects which he said include the construction of Nkholongo multi-purpose dam and Dowa Dambo Irrigation Scheme. Mana