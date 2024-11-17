Kabambe to create five million jobs…Vows to uncover truth behind Chilima’s death

Dalitso Kabambe, a presidential candidate for UTM Party, has made bold promises to Malawians if he wins the party’s top spot.

Kabambe was speaking at the UTM convention currently underway in Mzuzu, where around 800 delegates are gathered to elect new leaders for the party.

The convention, themed “SKC’s Legacy Beyond 2025: Building a Future of Fairness, Equality, and Transformation,” aims to uphold the legacy of the party’s founder, Saulos Chilima.

He vows to prioritize uncovering the truth behind the death of Saulos Klaus Chilima, the party’s founder.

Kabambe’s vision for Malawi extends far beyond uncovering the truth, as he promises to tackle pressing issues plaguing the nation, including nepotism, hunger and poverty, while also boosting the economy.

His most ambitious goal is to create one million jobs annually, empowering Malawians to take control of their economic destiny.

As Kabambe puts it, “We will ensure that one million jobs are created each year. We don’t want to be passengers anymore, but will be on the driving seat.”

Kabambe faces stiff competition from Newton Kambala, Patricia Kaliati, and Methews Mtumbuka at the UTM convention.