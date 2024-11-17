spot_img
spot_img
8.1 C
New York
Sunday, November 17, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Kabambe to create five million jobs…Vows to uncover truth behind Chilima’s death

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Dalitso Kabambe, a presidential candidate for UTM Party, has made bold promises to Malawians if he wins the party’s top spot.

Kabambe was speaking at the UTM convention currently underway in Mzuzu, where around 800 delegates are gathered to elect new leaders for the party.

The convention, themed “SKC’s Legacy Beyond 2025: Building a Future of Fairness, Equality, and Transformation,” aims to uphold the legacy of the party’s founder, Saulos Chilima.

He vows to prioritize uncovering the truth behind the death of Saulos Klaus Chilima, the party’s founder.

Kabambe’s vision for Malawi extends far beyond uncovering the truth, as he promises to tackle pressing issues plaguing the nation, including nepotism, hunger and poverty, while also boosting the economy.

His most ambitious goal is to create one million jobs annually, empowering Malawians to take control of their economic destiny.

As Kabambe puts it, “We will ensure that one million jobs are created each year. We don’t want to be passengers anymore, but will be on the driving seat.”

Kabambe faces stiff competition from Newton Kambala, Patricia Kaliati, and Methews Mtumbuka at the UTM convention.

Previous article
UTM amends constitution, Introduces regional vice presidents
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc