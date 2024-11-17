UTM presidential hopefuls make passionate pitches

UTM Party convention currently underway in Mzuzu has seen presidential aspirants make passionate appeals and promises to delegates.

Engineer Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka expressed frustration with Malawi’s poverty levels, citing the need for visionary leaders and a united party with a strategic plan.

“Malawi lacks visionary leaders, people are too corrupt. We need able leaders, those that are not greedy,” he emphasized.

Mtumbuka also promised cheaper fertilizers through district factories.

“We will ensure that we have cheaper fertiliser by having factories in each district,” he added.

Engineer Newton Kambala shared similar sentiments, urging Malawians to look beyond praising politicians and focus on policies that uplift people.

“Stop praising politicians, we need policies that uplift people,” he stressed.

As a businessman, Kambala vowed to tackle the forex situation, revitalize mega farms, and promote value addition through factory installations.

“I will deal with the forex situation, but also ensure that mega farms become vibrant. I want mega farms to have factories for value addition.”

Kambala also pledged to uphold the legacy of Saulos Chilima and ensure party resources are managed effectively.

On alliances, he noted, “If we want to go into an alliance, delegates will have to make a decision.”

Dalitso Kabambe prioritized uncovering the truth behind Chilima’s death and ending nepotism, hunger, and poverty.

He promised to create one million jobs annually, declaring, “We will ensure that one million jobs are created each year. We don’t want to be passengers anymore, but will be on the driving seat.”

Patricia Kaliati focused on basic necessities, promising clean water, electricity, and an end to government wastefulness.

“Chulukechuluke ngwanjuchi, umaona iyo yakuluma,” she said.

These aspirants, including Kambala, Kabambe, Mtumbuka, and Kaliati, aim to convince the 800 delegates gathered in Mzuzu that they are the right leader to transform Malawi’s future.