RVD to host first solo fashion show

By Harold Kapindu

Renowned Malawian fashion designer, Roy View Banda popularly known as RVD is scheduled to host a solo fashion event in July next year.

Banda who is also the founder and CEO of RVD brand revealed that he has been turning down other fashion events because of the way they are organised.

“I feel like Fashion Designers do not really benefit from them compared to the organisers. I will have my first Fashion Show in July 2025. I have been preparing for this for a long,” he said.

RVD has previously showcased in Dzaleka at Tumaini festival and also at American Embassy.

Commenting on how he started, Roy View, explained, “I have always had a passion for fashion since my primary school days even my uniform used to be different from the rest. But it was during College days that my passion grew as I started taking it as a career and started coming up with different designs.”

Roy View idolizes fellow local designers namely Ms Pearl and Christian Entwan.

“I respect Ms Pearls and Christian Entwin because of their uniqueness. Personally, I have been nurturing an upcoming designer, Ranks 45 and I am so proud of what he has become,” he revealed.

Commenting on future plans, RVD said, “I would like to open a big shop and employ many youths and also explore international markets especially in Europe”.

He added that businesses come with ups and downs hence every business person should be strong and keep going forward.