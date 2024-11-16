Access to Information and the Fight Against Corruption in Rural Areas

Access to information and awareness of rights and responsibilities play a crucial role in reducing corruption and bribery, especially in rural areas where these issues are often most pervasive.

To bridge this gap, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been proactive in training Anti-Corruption Clubs and supporting the Development Network for Youth Empowerment (DENEYE), a pioneer in grassroots advocacy.

Recognizing the outstanding efforts of DENEYE, the ACB recently honored the organization with a certificate for its exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to combating corruption.

During the ceremony, Andrew Ussi, ACB’s Public Education Manager for the Eastern Region in Zomba, commended the group.

“We are delighted by your dedication and commitment. You truly deserve this recognition.” Usi said

Executive Director of DENEYE, Shalid Ishmael, expressed gratitude to the ACB for its continued support and dedication to working with young people.

“This collaboration strengthens our resolve to fight corruption and empower our communities,” Ishmael said.

The certificate presentation ceremony took place at senior group Chipolonga Traditional authority Mtumbwinda, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the ACB and youth-led initiatives dedicated to transparency and accountability.