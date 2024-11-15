Rhoda J questions why people fall in love

By Harold Kapindu

South Africa based Malawian songstress Rhoda J real name Rhoda Hannah Jedegwa has today on 15th November released a music video in collaboration with Hilco.

Titled, “No reason”, the song questions why people fall in love.

“It’s a love song that Hilco and I collaborated on, often times after being in a relationship you begin to question why you fell in love with the person,” she explains.

The audio was produced by TrickyBeatz and Jay Mass while the video was produced and directed by Vj Ken.

Commenting on the local music scene, Rhoda J said Malawi has made so much progress and still behind in other areas.

“Overall, we are not where we used to be,” she noted.

Rhoda J further appealed to Malawians to support female artists.

“I personally don’t like to put myself in a box, I believe I am rather a Jack of all trades. As females in the music industry we need all the support we can get , so support us,” she emphasized.

Rhoda J further revealed that ⁠on 1st December she is dropping another single, a collaboration with Malimba music so people should be on look out.

“No reason” video is now available on YouTube and other music platforms.

Watch “No reason” on YouTube: https://youtu.be/-KiIVXHIwow