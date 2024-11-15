Dr. Dalitso Kabambe tipped to win UTM Presidency with landslide, poll shows

Dr. Dalitso Kabambe is emerging as a front runner for the UTM presidency, according to recent opinion polls and media reports. His economic expertise and experience, bolstered by his tenure as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, and his desire to transform both the party and the nation has positioned him as a leading candidate to potentially transform Malawi’s economy. He has emphasized his vision of public sector reforms and tackling corruption, pledging to restore economic stability and set Malawi on an unprecedented economic growth trajectory if elected.

Global InfoAnalytics Malawi, a Lilongwe-based research group, in partnership with Reality on the Ground ROTG released poll results on Thursday that saw Kabambe winning with 74%, Mathews Mtumbuka with 12%, Kambala 6%, Usi with 5% while Kaliyati with 3%. The poll has a 1.9% error margin.

He has brought renewed hope amongst UTM followers as they are clearly seeing similar attributes of the late President of UTM, Saulos Klaus Chilima. They share a similar strong fighting and determined spirit like that of Late Saulos Klaus Chilima which has seen his candidacy gain momentum. This is being displayed in his well-received media appearances, where he outlined his plans for the UTM and Malawi at large. His ability to connect with the public and articulate policy solutions has set him apart from his rivals, and his campaign is seen as a significant challenge to other contenders within the UTM party.

As the UTM prepares for its convention, delegates are prepared to vote for Dr Kabambe because of his leadership and vision which have made him a favorite among delegates and party supporters. DK, as he is fondly called by his followers, has become a huge brand and a great fighter. As leaders ought to be fighters.