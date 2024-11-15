Mutharika Opens Orientation Workshop for NGC members…Tells them to serve with passion

His Excellency President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, 5th President of the Republic of Malawi and DPP President this morning officially opened a training session for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Governing Council (NGC) members at Lotus Hotel in Blantyre.

In his opening remarks, Mutharika extended heartfelt congratulations to all those who emerged victorious at the recently concluded ‘August’ elective conference, describing the contest as both a “gallant” and “good fight” for the party and the country. He commended the members for their resilience and determination during the elections, emphasizing the importance of their new roles as leaders of the party.

Mutharika stressed that the newly elected leaders must fully recognize the magnitude of their responsibility to ensure the DPP’s success in next year’s general elections. He urged them to be prepared to make sacrifices and put in significant effort for the greater good of both the party and the nation.

“It is not enough to just contest for positions; we must be ready to serve,” Mutharika asserted. He further emphasized that winning a position should not be an end in itself, but rather a starting point for making meaningful contributions to the party’s progress and, ultimately, to Malawi’s development.

“We need to work hard to rebrand the party and make it a peaceful and clean organisation. We have a serious battle ahead, so I will not hesitate to remove any one who will fail to deliver,” said Mutharika.

The former President also noted that the leadership of the DPP must remain focused on serving the people of Malawi, rather than pursuing self-interest. He expressed his confidence that every individual who stood and won at the convention was committed to serving the country, not their own personal gain.

In his remarks, Mutharika was particularly critical of the administration of President Lazarus Chakwera, accusing it of leading the country into both economic and social decline. He stated that even Chakwera himself is aware that the people are growing weary of his government, and there is a palpable desire among Malawians to see it replaced in the upcoming September elections.

Mutharika alleged that the Chakwera administration is resorting to underhanded tactics, including electoral manipulation and politically motivated arrests, in an effort to secure victory in 2025. He pointed to recent incidents, such as the violent disruption of peaceful demonstrations against the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Registration Bureau (NRB) in Lilongwe, where he claimed that government-affiliated groups were sent to intimidate citizens and derail the protests.

“The Chakwera administration has destroyed this country,” Mutharika declared, adding that such tactics would not deter the DPP from continuing to advocate for a better, more prosperous Malawi.

Mutharika’s comments highlight the ongoing political tensions in the country as preparations for the 2025 general elections intensify, with both the DPP and the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) gearing up for what promises to be a fiercely contested race.