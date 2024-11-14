YAS pens heads of security agencies for not apprehending ant-demo ruthless thugs

Cc:
General Paul Valentino Phiri, Commander, Malawi Defense Force
Chairperson, Defense & Security Committee of Parliament
Hon. Zikhale Ng’oma, Minister of Homeland Security
Hon. Titus Mvalo, Minister of Justice
Hon. Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, Attorney General
Chairperson, Malawi Human Rights Commission
GRAVE CONCERN OVER POLICE INACTION DURING VIOLENT ATTACK ON
PEACEFUL PROTESTORS IN LILONGWE
Dear Madam,
Youth and Society (YAS) is compelled to raise an urgent concern regarding the violent incident that unfolded yesterday in Lilongwe, where armed individuals wielding pangas, allegedly affiliated with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), launched a brutal attack on peaceful protestors who had assembled to exercise their constitutionally protected rights to assembly and expression. Most disturbingly, officers of the Malawi Police Service were present but took no action to intervene and prevent the violence, allowing the assault to continue without any attempt to protect the protestors or to restore order.
This incident constitutes a serious threat to our democracy. The rights to assemble, associate, and express dissent are fundamental freedoms safeguarded by our Constitution and other applicable laws, and these rights form the backbone of a democratic society. The Malawi Police Service, entrusted with the constitutional duty to protect citizens impartially, has the essential responsibility to uphold these rights and protect every Malawian from harm and intimidation, regardless of political affiliation. Police’s inaction is unacceptable, representing malicious abdication of its constitutional obligations contrary to sections 153 and 158 of the Constitution. In light of this troubling occurrence, Youth and Society calls on the Malawi Police Service to take immediate and transparent action:
- Disciplinary Accountability
We urge your office to initiate a thorough investigation into why officers on the scene failed to perform their duty to protect the demonstrators. Those officers who were negligent in their responsibilities must be held accountable and face appropriate disciplinary measures. Such accountability is crucial to restoring public confidence in the Malawi Police Service and demonstrating that no officer is above reproach in their duty to protect and serve the public.
- Investigation and Prosecution of Perpetrators
It is imperative that the Police Service conducts an immediate and thorough investigation to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible for the violent attack. Allowing such acts of political violence to go unchecked only emboldens future offenders and threatens to normalize behavior that undermines our democracy. The Malawi Police Service must send a clear and decisive message that no individual or group will be permitted to use violence to silence dissent.
- Specialized Training in Protest Management.
As we approach the election season, we encourage the Police Service to invest in extensive training on effective protest management, crowd control, and human rights protection. Ensuring that officers are equipped with the skills to manage demonstrations fairly, impartially, and with respect for human rights is essential in maintaining peace, order, and
democratic integrity in the coming months. We must prevent politically motivated violence and safeguard the right to assembly for all citizens.
This incident has deeply shaken Malawians’ trust in the institutions meant to protect their rights and freedoms. Failing to address this matter with urgency and gravity risks eroding public confidence in law enforcement further and, ultimately, in our democratic system. The Malawi Police Service is called upon to uphold the law with impartiality and fairness, reinforcing the principle that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, are equally entitled to protection and justice Youth and Society urges you to demonstrate strong leadership and ensure that those responsible for this democracy-threatening fracas—both the perpetrators and any officers who neglected their duties—face the necessary legal and
disciplinary actions. We are confident that, under your stewardship, the Malawi Police Service will act to safeguard the rights of all Malawians and uphold the
values upon which our nation was founded.
Yours faithfully,
Charles Kajoloweka
Executive Director
Youth and Society