YAS pens heads of security agencies for not apprehending ant-demo ruthless thugs

Cc:

General Paul Valentino Phiri, Commander, Malawi Defense Force

Chairperson, Defense & Security Committee of Parliament

Hon. Zikhale Ng’oma, Minister of Homeland Security

Hon. Titus Mvalo, Minister of Justice

Hon. Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, Attorney General

Chairperson, Malawi Human Rights Commission

GRAVE CONCERN OVER POLICE INACTION DURING VIOLENT ATTACK ON

PEACEFUL PROTESTORS IN LILONGWE

Dear Madam,

Youth and Society (YAS) is compelled to raise an urgent concern regarding the violent incident that unfolded yesterday in Lilongwe, where armed individuals wielding pangas, allegedly affiliated with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), launched a brutal attack on peaceful protestors who had assembled to exercise their constitutionally protected rights to assembly and expression. Most disturbingly, officers of the Malawi Police Service were present but took no action to intervene and prevent the violence, allowing the assault to continue without any attempt to protect the protestors or to restore order.



This incident constitutes a serious threat to our democracy. The rights to assemble, associate, and express dissent are fundamental freedoms safeguarded by our Constitution and other applicable laws, and these rights form the backbone of a democratic society. The Malawi Police Service, entrusted with the constitutional duty to protect citizens impartially, has the essential responsibility to uphold these rights and protect every Malawian from harm and intimidation, regardless of political affiliation. Police’s inaction is unacceptable, representing malicious abdication of its constitutional obligations contrary to sections 153 and 158 of the Constitution. In light of this troubling occurrence, Youth and Society calls on the Malawi Police Service to take immediate and transparent action: