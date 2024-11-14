Mighty Wanderers Fires Meke Mwase for going AWOL

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers has announced the termination of contract of their head coach, Meke Mwase, who has been missing at the team for over a week now.

The decision comes after the former Flames mentor failed to report for duties at the Lali Lubani Road boys from 04 November 2024 and that the team’s efforts to get him back has not been successful.

Meanwhile, the team says it is working hard in order to find an interim coach so that everything continue going well at the team.

According to some rumours, Macdonald Mtetemera, could move to the Nomads camp after also agreeing to leave Creck Sporting Club and as for now the team is in the hands of assistant coach, Bob Mpinganjira who led the team to a 5-0 win over Mighty Tigers last week.

The coming coach will be the third for the Nomads this season as Nsanzurwimo Ramadan also left the club just as what Meke Mwase has done recently.