Fuel Crisis: CDEDI Demands Answers from Energy Minister Matola, given seven days

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has given Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola seven days to provide a specific timeline for stabilizing Malawi’s fuel supply or face potential protests.

In a scathing letter released today and signed by CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, says that what began as a supply imbalance has developed into a severe crisis impacting public health, welfare, and the economy.

The organization has criticized the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) for its inadequate responses and questioned Matola’s silence as the situation intensifies.

“The Minister’s silence is unacceptable, especially considering the devastating impact of the fuel shortage on the economy and people’s livelihoods,” Namiwa stated.

“As the Minister responsible for energy, Matola must provide a clear timeline for resolving the crisis or face the consequences.”

According to Namiwa, prolonged fuel shortages could lead to significant job losses and reductions in revenue for the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

The group argues that Matola’s inaction contradicts his duty under the constitution and the Energy Regulation Act to address the crisis, which is driving industry and public services to a standstill.

if no concrete response is provided within the specified timeframe, CDEDI has pledged to hold vigils outside the minister’s office until the crisis is resolved or until Matola resigns.

“It’s time for Minister Matola to take responsibility and address the fuel crisis head-on,” he said.

The fuel crisis has sparked widespread concern, with many fearing its impact on the economy and job security.