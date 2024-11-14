CHAKWERA INVADES DOWA, upbeats of securing second term, fighting to end poverty

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has advised people in Dowa to actively participate in voters registration exercise to ensure they exercise their right to vote.

Speaking when he addressed people at Chezi Trading Centre in Dowa, Thursday, President Chakwera expressed his administration’s commitment to elevate the lives of people in the area citing various developmental initiatives government is implementing.

Among other initiatives, Chakwera cited the increment of Affordable Input Programme and NEEF beneficiaries for the transformative efforts of communities.

Chakwera also assured people of government’s efforts to ensure people have access to potable water and improved sanitation to combat disease outbreaks.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Halima Daudi who is also Member of Parliament for Dowa South East Constituency acknowledged the implementation of various developmental projects citing, the construction of health facilities, and rehabilitation of roads in the area.

She also expressed satisfaction with government initiative of distributing government relief items to address food shortages in the area.