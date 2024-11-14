spot_img
spot_img
4.9 C
New York
Thursday, November 14, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

11 On ACB Top Job List: Governance Advocate Welcomes Move

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Governance Advocate Charles Kajoloweka has welcomed reports that the Ministry of Justice has shortlisted 11 candidates for the post of Ant-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General.

Chizuma: Former ACB Director General

The post became vacant following the expiry of Martha Chizuma’s contract in June this year.

Speaking to a local newspaper on Thursday, Kajoloweka said while the move was welcome, he appealed for a thorough and transparent approach to secure a capable leader for the ACB.

He, however, hoped that those engaged in the recruitment process were going to be objective and robust to ensure that the country gets the best candidate.”

“We have no doubt that, where it is now, ACB needs very robust and strong leadership if we are to win the fight against corruption,” he said.

Under Section 5 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, the name of the successful candidate will be submitted to the President who will make the appointment.

The appointment is, however, subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Previous article
CHAKWERA INVADES DOWA, upbeats of securing second term, fighting to end poverty
Next article
NAP rips ‘Azitho Thugs’, Police, LL DC for marring peaceful protests…calls for coexistence
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc