11 On ACB Top Job List: Governance Advocate Welcomes Move

Governance Advocate Charles Kajoloweka has welcomed reports that the Ministry of Justice has shortlisted 11 candidates for the post of Ant-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General.

Chizuma: Former ACB Director General

The post became vacant following the expiry of Martha Chizuma’s contract in June this year.

Speaking to a local newspaper on Thursday, Kajoloweka said while the move was welcome, he appealed for a thorough and transparent approach to secure a capable leader for the ACB.

He, however, hoped that those engaged in the recruitment process were going to be objective and robust to ensure that the country gets the best candidate.”

“We have no doubt that, where it is now, ACB needs very robust and strong leadership if we are to win the fight against corruption,” he said.

Under Section 5 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, the name of the successful candidate will be submitted to the President who will make the appointment.

The appointment is, however, subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.