I am Not Prosecuting MSB Case- Chancy Gondwe

Private practice lawyer Chancy Gondwe says he is not one of the lawyers the state has engaged to prosecute businessman Leston Mulli, former Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara and former Secretary to Treasury Cliff Chiunda in a case they are accused of conspiring to defraud government K16 billion through the Malawi Savings Bank (MSB).

Earlier this week, the press had indicated that Gondwe was one of the private practice lawyers, alongside Enoch Chibwana and George Liwimbi, the state has hired to prosecute the case.

But Gondwe said this is not the case.

“I am counsel for Mr Lloyd Muhara, one of the accused in the matter. I am not prosecuting the matterbut, rather, defending Mr Lloyd Muhara,” said Gondwe.