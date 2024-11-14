spot_img
spot_img
3.5 C
New York
Thursday, November 14, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

I am Not Prosecuting MSB Case- Chancy Gondwe

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Private practice lawyer Chancy Gondwe says he is not one of the lawyers the state has engaged to prosecute businessman Leston Mulli, former Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara and former Secretary to Treasury Cliff Chiunda in a case they are accused of conspiring to defraud government K16 billion through the Malawi Savings Bank (MSB).

Earlier this week, the press had indicated that Gondwe was one of the private practice lawyers, alongside Enoch Chibwana and George Liwimbi, the state has hired to prosecute the case.

But Gondwe said this is not the case.

“I am counsel for Mr Lloyd Muhara, one of the accused in the matter. I am not prosecuting the matterbut, rather, defending Mr Lloyd Muhara,” said Gondwe.

Previous article
Chakwera says committed to support those affected by hunger and natural disasters in Mchinji
Next article
MHRC condemns Anti-demo thugs, also rebukes police for standing idle
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc