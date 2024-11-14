MHRC condemns Anti-demo thugs, also rebukes police for standing idle

Malawi Human Rights Commission (the Commission) is deeply concerned with the
growing reports of violence in the run-up to the 16th September 2025 elections. The
Commission has been monitoring the country’s situation and it is disturbed by the growing
wave of electoral violence with recent incidents recorded in Chikwawa, Mponela, Lilongwe
(Mpingu, Mbowe, Old Town).
In today’s event, during the planned demonstrations by some political parties in Lilongwe City,panga-wielding individuals were seen roaming the streets with media reports indicating
that the armed individuals were targeting peaceful demonstrators. This led to the disruption of economic activities in the city and the failure of the demonstrators to proceed as planned. The commission wishes to condemn such a form of violence in its strongest terms.
These actions are undemocratic, uncalled for, and against the spirit of the right to peaceful
assembly guaranteed under section 38 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi. The Commission wants to remind the Malawi Police Service that it has an obligation under section 153 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi to protect the public safety and the rights of individuals including the right to peaceful assembly.
- The Commission, particularly calls upon: The Government to not abrogate its duty of
protecting peaceful demonstrators regardless of their political affiliation.
- The Government to facilitate peaceful assemblies, political association, and freedom of
expression and make it possible for participants to achieve their objectives.
- The Government to promote an enabling environment for the exercise of the right of peaceful
assembly without discrimination and take measures to protect participants against violence
and any counter-demonstrators.
- The Malawi Police Service, to de-escalate situations that might result in violence without
discrimination. The police should deal with any form of impunity and necessary legal action be taken against such actions All relevant government and non-governmental agencies to take a proactive stance that aims at promoting peaceful co-existence and entrenching
Malawi’s democratic governance.
The Commission will engage all relevant stakeholders to protect and promote the right to peaceful assembly, and political association and provide redress for any violations in the run-up to next year’s elections.
The Commission calls on all those attacked during the planned demonstrations to report to
the Commission to seek redress for violating their rights.
- Ms. Chikondi Chijozi
CHAIRPERSON
14 th November 2024