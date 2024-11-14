MHRC condemns Anti-demo thugs, also rebukes police for standing idle

Ms. Chikondi Chijozi

CHAIRPERSON

Malawi Human Rights Commission (the Commission) is deeply concerned with the

growing reports of violence in the run-up to the 16th September 2025 elections. The

Commission has been monitoring the country’s situation and it is disturbed by the growing

wave of electoral violence with recent incidents recorded in Chikwawa, Mponela, Lilongwe

(Mpingu, Mbowe, Old Town).



In today’s event, during the planned demonstrations by some political parties in Lilongwe City,panga-wielding individuals were seen roaming the streets with media reports indicating

that the armed individuals were targeting peaceful demonstrators. This led to the disruption of economic activities in the city and the failure of the demonstrators to proceed as planned. The commission wishes to condemn such a form of violence in its strongest terms.

These actions are undemocratic, uncalled for, and against the spirit of the right to peaceful

assembly guaranteed under section 38 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi. The Commission wants to remind the Malawi Police Service that it has an obligation under section 153 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi to protect the public safety and the rights of individuals including the right to peaceful assembly.