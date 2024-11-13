Chakwera says committed to support those affected by hunger and natural disasters in Mchinji

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said government acknowledges the challenges that farmers in Mchinji faced due to recent natural disasters that impacted the agricultural sector in the district.

He made the remarks at Mchinji Boma when he conducted a whistle-stop tour aimed at mobilising people for voter registration.

He said government is committed to supporting those affected by hunger and natural disasters in the district, urging the Mchinji communities to embrace unity and uphold the rule of law.

President Chakwera called upon the authorities responsible for providing relief and support to implement initiatives impartially and effectively.

He assured the people of Mchinji that the government will revitalise the railway system connecting Malawi and Zambia, to ensure easy transportation of goods.

Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda encouraged the eligible voters in Mchinji to participate in the voter registration exercise.

Member of Parliament for Mchinji Central Constituency, Jephter Mwale, commended President Chakwera for fostering unity among all Malawians.

He commended the President for his efforts in developing agriculture, enhancing the livelihoods of the people of Mchinji, and spearheading various developments in the district.