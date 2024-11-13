FAM Sets CAF B As Minimum Licence for Coaches

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has set CAF B Licence as minimum qualification for a head coach in the National Division League.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya announced this during the closing ceremony for the CAF B Coaching Course st Mpira Palace in Blantyre.

He said this new development will be effective in 2025 National Division League that will rollout with 16 teams.

Twenty-three coaches including three females have concluded the theory session of the course which began on 26th August 2024.

The course will come to an end on 19th December with practical work taking place in between.