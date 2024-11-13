Chakwera assures people of Mchinji of more government support

By Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, November 13, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has reassured the people of Mchinji that government is dedicated to providing relief and support to all residents, especially in light of the recent dry spell that affected the area.

He made the remarks Wednesday morning at Tembwe trading centre in Mchinji as part of his efforts to mobilise voters for the second voter registration that is currently underway in a number of districts including Mchinji.

The president said government acknowledges the efforts and contribution of Mchinji as a district makes to both the country’s economy.

“Mchinji is a good basket that has been feeding Malawi and as government we recognise the effort of people of Mchinji for their contribution.”

People of Tembwe, don’t worry, more aid and support is coming and things will normalise very soon,” said chakwera.

The President emphasised that the government has allocated Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to all constituencies, an initiative that should be acknowledged and appreciated.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the government has removed the need for collateral to assist marginalized youth in the country for them to access to National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef) loans.

He also stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring that eligible beneficiaries of the Affordable Farm Inputs program receive the proper benefits.

MCP Secretary General, Richard Chimwendo, urged the residents of Mchinji South West to set an example and be custodians of good citizenship by participating in the second phase of the voter registration process.

Member of Parliament for Mchinji South West Constituency, Deus Gumba, commended President Chakwera for initiating various developmental projects in the area, including bridges, housing for security personnel, a modern police unit, and improved road networks, among others.

Gumba expressed confidence that the residents of Mchinji South West constituency will turn out in large numbers to vote for President Chakwera.

Senior Chief Mlonyeni Jere, in his remarks, hailed President Chakwera’s visit, emphasizing its significance in the voter registration process.

He stated that the residents of Tembwe will continue to register to ensure they exercise their voting rights in the upcoming 2025 General Elections.