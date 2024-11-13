African Rights Court Dismisses Chanthunya’s Case

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR) in Tanzania,has thrown out a case brought by Misozi Chanthunya, a Malawian murder convict.

Misonzi Chanthunya: Murder Convict

Chanthunya was sentenced in 2020, and is currently serving a life sentence for the 2010 murder of his Zimbabwean girlfriend, Linda Gasa.

Ministry of Justice Publicist Frank Namangale, told the press on Wednesday that Chanthunya had claimed to the rights court that his right to a fair trial had been violated by the Malawian judicial system.

He was, therefore, seeking both his release from prison and financial compensation for the alleged violations, arguing that his trial was unfair.

However, the Court found no evidence that the Malawian government compromised his rights in the trial process and ruled against both of his requests.

The case was heard by a ten-member judge, with its 11th one Justice Tujilane Chizumila recusing herself on the basis of being Malawian.

Representing the Malawian government were Neverson Chisiza and Francis MacJessie from the Attorney General’s Chambers.