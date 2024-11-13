spot_img
spot_img
2.8 C
New York
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNationalWorld

African Rights Court Dismisses Chanthunya’s Case

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR) in Tanzania,has thrown out a case brought by Misozi Chanthunya, a Malawian murder convict.

Misonzi Chanthunya: Murder Convict

Chanthunya was sentenced in 2020, and is currently serving a life sentence for the 2010 murder of his Zimbabwean girlfriend, Linda Gasa.

Ministry of Justice Publicist Frank Namangale, told the press on Wednesday that Chanthunya had claimed to the rights court that his right to a fair trial had been violated by the Malawian judicial system.

He was, therefore, seeking both his release from prison and financial compensation for the alleged violations, arguing that his trial was unfair.

However, the Court found no evidence that the Malawian government compromised his rights in the trial process and ruled against both of his requests.

The case was heard by a ten-member judge, with its 11th one Justice Tujilane Chizumila recusing herself on the basis of being Malawian.

Representing the Malawian government were Neverson Chisiza and Francis MacJessie from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Previous article
Stakeholders React To 2025 Nomination Fees
Next article
Chakwera assures people of Mchinji of more government support
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc