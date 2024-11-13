NOW OFFICIAL: Mutharika to grace DPP SR Fundraising Dinner Sat, also to open NGC orientation workshop on Friday

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region Chapter is gearing up for its highly anticipated fundraising dinner, scheduled to take place on November 16, 2024, at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre.

With Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, DPP President and former State President of Malawi, as the guest of honor, and Hon. Joseph Mwanamvekha, DPP Vice President for the South, as host, this event promises to be an exciting gathering for party supporters.

Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba confirmed the development in a press statement.

“Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the Former First Lady, Madam Gertrude Mutharika will attend to the following engagements this week in Blantyre: DPP NGC members orientation workshop at Lotus Hotel on Friday 15th November 2024 from 9.00am.

“DPP Fundraising Dinner at Golden Peacock on 16th November 2024. Saturdav evening from 5.0Opm,” said Namalomba

Meanwhile, for the dinner Gold, Silver and Bronze tickets are almost sold out! Only Platinum tickets are available for K200,000.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to mingle with fellow party enthusiasts and enjoy thrilling music by DJ Moda while dressed in your smart attire.

To secure your spot, make payments to the NBM account: 1005254228. High Table Chairs are also available for purchase.

This fundraising dinner is a pivotal moment for the DPP Southern Region, and your support is crucial for the party’s success in the 2025 elections.