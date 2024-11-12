spot_img
Presidential Nomination Fee At K10m: Women, Youth, Disabled Favoured

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has pegged presidential nomination fee for next year’s general election at K10 million.

The pollster, has however “as an expression of its commitment to inclusivity, appplied special consideration in setting nomination fees for women, youth and people with disability” for those aspiring for the offices of Member of Parliament and Councillor.

While male candidates for the offices of Member of Parliament are paying K2.5million, their female counterparts are parting ways with K1,250, 000.

The fee on the female candidates is also applying to people with disabilities and youth under the age of 35.

On Councillors, while the male candidates are paying K200, 000, their female counterparts are required to pay K100, 000.

The fee on the female candidates is also applying to people with disabilities and youth under the age of 35.

Section 29 (2)(a) and (b) as well as Section 40 (2)(a) and (b) of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Act mandate MEC to determine the nomination fees payable by or on behalf of candidates.

The fees are non refundable.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

