spot_img
spot_img
10.8 C
New York
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

PDP lashes at NRB, expresses concerns over absence of registration staff and equipment

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Peoples Development Party (PDP) has become the latest party to express concerns about the absence of National Registration Bureau staff and their equipment in most voter registration centres, despite a court order demanding NRB to do so.

In a statement the party has issued, which the party’s spokesperson, Rhodes Msonkho, confirmed today, the party feels the situation will lead to failure by eligible voters to take part in next year’s general elections.

The party has since urged NRB to swiftly address the issue, arguing failure to do so means the bureau is in contempt of court.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is conducting a voter registration exercise in preparation for next year’s polls, and an eligible registrant is required to produce a National Identity from NRB to be accepted for the voter registration.

Previous article
Patricia Kaliati’s case fails to convene, Magistrate no show
Next article
Presidential Nomination Fee At K10m: Women, Youth, Disabled Favoured
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc