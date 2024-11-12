PDP lashes at NRB, expresses concerns over absence of registration staff and equipment

The Peoples Development Party (PDP) has become the latest party to express concerns about the absence of National Registration Bureau staff and their equipment in most voter registration centres, despite a court order demanding NRB to do so.

In a statement the party has issued, which the party’s spokesperson, Rhodes Msonkho, confirmed today, the party feels the situation will lead to failure by eligible voters to take part in next year’s general elections.

The party has since urged NRB to swiftly address the issue, arguing failure to do so means the bureau is in contempt of court.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is conducting a voter registration exercise in preparation for next year’s polls, and an eligible registrant is required to produce a National Identity from NRB to be accepted for the voter registration.