Patricia Kaliati’s case fails to convene, Magistrate no show

The Principal Resident Magistrate’s court in Lilongwe has failed to convene today for the case involving UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati, who, alongside two others, is being accused of allegedly conspiring to kill President Chakwera.

One of Kaliati’s lawyers, Khwima Mchizi, says that he and his client went to the court this morning for further direction but were told that the presiding Principal Resident Magistrate (PRM), Rodrick Michongwe, is preoccupied with other equally important assignments.

Mchizi expects that both the defence and the state will be advised on the next day they will meet soon.

Kaliati was released on bail on October 28th, 2024, after spending almost four days in police custody.

Her two accomplices according to the state are Josephy Odala and Frank Daniel.