Chanthunya’s Fate at African Rights Court Tomorrow

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AFCHPR) is tomorrow, Wednesday November 13, expected to deliver its judgement in a case of murder convict Misozi Chanthunya and the Malawi Government.

Chanthunya’s case follows an application that he made, alleging that the Malawi Government violated his right to fair trial protected by Article 7 (1) of the Charter among others.

At the time of filing the application, Chanthunya was imprisoned at Zomba Central prison after having been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, two years imprisonment for hindering the burial of a dead body and two years imprisonment with hard labour for perjury.

Chanthunya alleges that on March 1 2018, he was extradited from South Africa and that on June 4 2018 he was arraigned before the High Court in Zomba where he was charged with the murder of Ms Linda Gasa.

The cases being made by the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights are part of a series of events as it holds its 75th Ordinary Session which started on Monday and ends on December 6 2024 at the Seat of the Court in Arusha, Tanzania.

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which is an organ of the African Union is a continental court established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and people’s rights in Africa.