PDP’S PRESS STATEMENT OVER ABSENCE OF NRB PERSONNEL AT VOTER REGISTRATION CENTRES

The People’s Development Party (PDP) wishes to register deep concern over the absence of National Registration Bureau (NRB) personnel at voter registration centres as the second phase of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) voter registration exercise started today, Saturday, November 9, 2024.

A spot check at most registration centres revealed that NRB officials were not available, which we believe directly impacts the ability of eligible voters to register, as one of the key requirements for voter registration is proof of citizenship. According to some NRB officials, they have not finalized preparations for the assignment, an excuse the PDP describes as absurd.

In his ruling on October 25, 2024, in a case where five people were seeking an injunction to stop the operation of Section 12 of the Parliamentary, Presidential and Local Government Elections Act, which mandates MEC to accept a national ID as the sole identification for voter registration, High Court Judge Mandala Mambulasa said: “The right to vote is exercised once in every five years, unless there is a by-election or, a fresh election is ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction. It is one of the most important political rights partly because it provides a singular opportunity for people to take direct part in their government and affect fundamental change in the direction of their government. Every person who is eligible to register as a voter should not be barred from registering and voting in an election for failure to provide proof of eligibility when the proof could be easily provided to them near where they live or stay”.

The right to vote entrenched in section 40 (3) of the Constitution creates positive obligations on the part of the State to ensure that it is fulfilled, said the Judge.

Justice Mambulasa therefore ordered that NRB personnel must be present at all registration centres to provide such identification service. But as the case is now, those without national ID, are being turned back and told to go to NRB offices mostly situated at District Commissioners’ offices.

We believe the High Court’s recent ruling mandates that NRB officials must be present at all voter registration centers to facilitate this process. The PDP is of the view that this ruling aims to ensure that those who do not possess a national ID can still obtain necessary documentation proving their citizenship status, thereby allowing them to register and participate in the electoral process.

The absence of NRB personnel at registration centers is tantamount to contempt of the court ruling and therefore NRB may face repercussions.

Many citizens may not have access to national IDs due to various reasons such as delays in issuance or loss of documents. Without NRB officials on-site, these individuals are effectively disenfranchised, unable to prove their eligibility to vote.

We fear that a significant portion of eligible voters may remain unregistered if this issue is not addressed promptly. This could lead to lower voter turnout and questions about the legitimacy of the election results.

The effectiveness and transparency of electoral processes are crucial for public confidence in democracy. Any perceived barriers or failures in facilitating voter registration can undermine trust in government institutions.

Conclusion

We would like to put it on record that this was also the case during the first phase of the registration process, which ended on November 4, 2024, where many eligible Malawians missed out on being registered as voters.

The presence of NRB personnel at voter registration centers is essential for ensuring that all eligible citizens can register and exercise their right to vote and that addressing this issue promptly will be vital for maintaining public trust and ensuring a fair electoral process.

Simeon Fortunate Phiri

SECRETARY GENERAL

PEOPLE’S DEVELOPMENT PARTY