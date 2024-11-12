DPP Southern Region Fundraising Dinner: Last Chance to Secure Platinum Tickets

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region is gearing up for its highly anticipated fundraising dinner, scheduled to take place on November 16, 2024, at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre.

With Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, DPP President and former State President of Malawi, as the guest of honor, and Hon. Joseph Mwanamvekha, DPP Vice President for the South, as host, this event promises to be an exciting gathering for party supporters.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze tickets are now sold out! Only Platinum tickets are available for K200,000.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to mingle with fellow party enthusiasts and enjoy thrilling music by DJ Moda while dressed in your smart attire.

To secure your spot, make payments to the NBM account: 1005254228. High Table Chairs are also available for purchase.

This fundraising dinner is a pivotal moment for the DPP Southern Region, and your support is crucial for the party’s success in the 2025 elections.