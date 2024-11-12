President Chakwera Presides Over KUHES’ Historic Launch of Flag and Anthem

By Milcah Mathias

Blantyre, November 12, Mana: Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES) on Tuesday launched its flag and anthem during the auspicious occasion of the universitys First Congregation since it was delinked from the University of Malawi in 2021.

The launch took place at the institutions Sports Complex Recreation Hall in Blantyre under the watch of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who has since been installed as the Chancellor of KUHES.

Registrar of KUHES, Christopher Namagowa explained the significance of keywords emblazoned in the flag and the meaning of symbols and colours on the university flag and the verses on the anthem.

The Logo of KUHES has such features like a shield, rod of Asclepius, Five Stars, rolled scroll and blue, yellow and white colours.

“The Shield symbolises growth for life-long learning, mobility and commitment. The Rod of Asclepius is staffed with a snake curled around which represents our mission in health care and medicine.

“The 5 stars signify excellence and the quality of education we strive to provide and achieve. The rolled scroll demonstrates our dedication in discovering new knowledge,” said Namagowa.

“The significance of the colours, the KUHES Blue represent intelligence, loyalty and integrity. The KUHES yellow involves positivity, optimism and team work. Finally, White symbolises cleanliness, hope and a new beginning,” Namagowa added.

Namagowa said that it was an honour and pleasure to share a few verses on the KUHES Anthem whose symbols represent the University’s values and aspirations.

The anthem features the tagline, “Excellence for life,” characterising the human value they provide to community.

“The Anthem comprises four verses, the first verse symbolises KUHES as a beacon of light and hope. The second verse emphasizes our commitment to care, empathy and health sciences principles.

The third verse celebrates our core values of integrity, academic freedom and diversity while the final verse conveys educational excellence and innovations through research and service,” said Namagowa.

“In summary, the anthem embodies KUHES’s community excellence in healthcare and education and service and the core values of integrity, care, innovations and teamwork,” he said.

Deputy Vice Chancellor of KUHES, Dr. Belinda Gombachika presented a brief overview of the KUHES Strategic Plan which runs through from 2024 to 2034 outlining its vision for the future.

She said the strategic plan took into consideration both internal and external factors which may affect its successful implementation.

“We realise that we are a world class university in research and innovation and in advancing knowledge which has to have an impact at national and global level as far as health sciences is concerned,” Gombachika said.

She said the strategic plan is premised on the principles and values of the university which include care, entrepreneurship, excellence, self-directed learning and professionalism, among others.

“The strategic plan has key focus areas of research, innovation, governance and management, financial management and mobilization and health services and community outreach,” she added.

During the congregation, President Chakwera gifted each of the five female students who graduated with distinction with K200, 000.

The graduates are Taonga Kanyenda with a Bachelor of Science in Health Management and Lucy Gama, Tumbikani Njakwa, Tilore Phiri and Sellah Shaba in University Certificate in Midwifery.