Opposition parties turn up heat on MEC

The opposition political parties are updating the nation regarding their planned demonstrations tomorrow to force the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to hear their concerns regarding the voter registration process and the election management system.

Speaking at the briefing, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has stressed that as electoral stakeholders they want MEC to halt the registration process until major concerns affecting the process are addressed.

He also said they want MEC to terminate a contract with Smartmatic International Holding for the supply of election management devices and election system management software for the September 16 General Elections.

They have further demanded the resignation of MEC chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, chief executive officer Andrew Mpesi and National Registration Bureau NRB Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo for allegedly failing in their duties.

Parties represented include the United Democratic Front, DPP, Alliance For Democracy, and the People’s Party. They plan to match from Lilongwe Community Ground to MEC offices in the capital city.