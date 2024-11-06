Parliamentary Committee Partners with Business In-detail Magazine for CSR & Corporate Awards

spot_img
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Parliamentary Committee on Social Welfare has partnered with a leading publication, Business In-detail Magazine (BIM) to host Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate end of year awards.

Team Leader of the organising committee, Alick Sichali said Friday a list of award categories will be released for people to nominate contestants.

Sichali said the move is aimed at appreciating and recognising what different individuals and companies are doing in complementing government efforts to alleviate poverty.

This is the second time CSR and Corporate Awards will be held in the country.

Don’t Miss Out: LifeCo Summit on SME Financial Empowerment
ACB forgives Sattar, President Chakwera, Zamba…all cases dropped
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

