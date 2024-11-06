spot_img
Thursday, November 7, 2024
ACB forgives Sattar, President Chakwera, Zamba…all cases dropped

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Sattar has been forgiven

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has closed all files on UK Malawian businessman Zuneth Sattar and President Lazarus Chakwera and Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba want all cases dropped.

The President and Zamba have ordered transfers of key investigators in Sattars K150 billion case and their stooge and implementor Deputy Director Hillary Chilomba has openly said the investigations have stopped.

In direct interference with what is supposed to be an independent agency, senior investigators are being transferred to government departments with one with over 10 years experience dumped at the Ministry of Transport.

Chilomba has been cleaning the agency of all independent minds and filling it with MCP loyalists. He is being accused of hiding files and warrants of arrests for senior MCP and Government officials. He has been promised the top job.

This Friday, The Investigator look at the dismantling of the ACB being done by President Chakwera and his cronies to protect themselves from future prosecution. Only at The Investigator Magazines

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

