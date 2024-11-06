MCP defends JZU daughter as MEC Chair…Says Justice Mtalimanja was elected through transparent process

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has dismissed accusations from opposition parties and some civil society organizations (CSOs) that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Annabel Mtalimanja, is compromised and lacks neutrality.

The allegations claim that Mtalimanja’s perceived association with the ruling MCP could jeopardize the credibility of upcoming elections.

In recent weeks, opposition figures and CSO leaders have raised concerns about Mtalimanja’s impartiality, alleging that her relationship with MCP might affect her ability to preside fairly over the electoral process.

Among the critics is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), whose spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, has voiced strong doubts over Mtalimanja’s capacity to maintain neutrality.

“We are deeply concerned that the electoral chair’s alignment with MCP will create an environment where the public may question the integrity of the election process,” said Namalomba. “The chairperson must be seen as independent to safeguard the credibility of the upcoming elections. Without this, public trust will erode.”

The MCP, however, insists these allegations are without basis and are politically motivated.

MCP Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwila has firmly defended Mtalimanja, emphasizing that she was duly elected and met all necessary qualifications for the role.

“Annabel Mtalimanja was elected through a transparent process, and there’s no evidence to suggest that her affiliation or actions are biased,” Kabwila said.

“These accusations are baseless and only serve to distract the public from real issues. Instead of pushing such claims, we urge opposition parties to focus on meaningful electoral reform and other important matters.”

Kabwila also expressed concerns that the constant questioning of MEC’s leadership could undermine confidence in the electoral body as a whole.

“When we continually attack the integrity of our institutions without substantial evidence, we risk causing confusion and mistrust among voters,” she noted.

“We have no intention of smearing MEC’s reputation; however, it is vital that all parties feel represented and that the Commission is seen as a neutral facilitator of democracy hence Mtalimanja should resign or we will demonstrate against her stay at MEC,” Namalomba added. (CFM