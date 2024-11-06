Don’t Miss Out: LifeCo Summit on SME Financial Empowerment

Lilongwe, Malawi – LifeCo, a leading financial services provider, is pleased to announce the Financial Empowerment Summit 2024, an event dedicated to supporting the Reserve Bank of Malawi’s financial literacy initiatives.

The summit, scheduled for November 7, 2024, at Sunbird Lilongwe from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, underscores LifeCo’s commitment to enhancing financial literacy among Malawians.

Themed “Exploring Practical Solutions to the Financial Challenges Facing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Malawi,” the summit aims to address the financial hurdles faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the cornerstone of Malawi’s economy.

These businesses drive job creation, spur innovation, and fuel sustainable economic growth, yet they often struggle with limited access to capital, financial literacy, and sustainability.

Zacheus Nyirenda, Pensions Manager at LifeCo, stated, “We are committed to enhancing financial literacy among Malawians, enabling them to leverage financial services for economic resilience. This summit is a crucial step towards achieving this goal.”

The event will feature an esteemed panel of speakers, including Dr. Bertha Chikadza, President of the Economics Association of Malawi (ECAMA), and Dr. Sera Gondwe from LUANAR.

Their presentations will offer key insights and practical strategies to help Malawian SMEs thrive in a challenging economic environment.

The summit will also introduce LifeCo’s portfolio of solutions in life insurance, pension, and asset management, designed to equip SMEs with tools for financial resilience and business growth.

Students from Lilongwe business schools have been invited to attend, gaining valuable insights into financial management and practical knowledge for their future careers.

This interaction aims to enrich their perspectives on personal and professional financial health while fostering a culture of financial empowerment among the next generation.

This summit reflects LifeCo’s alignment with Malawi’s national financial literacy goals.

Through initiatives like this, as well as other workshops and community programs, LifeCo is working to make financial literacy and accessible financial planning tools foundational for all Malawians.

The Financial Empowerment Summit is the first of a series under this theme, with more sessions planned for the coming year.

These future events will bring in industry experts to engage with entrepreneurs and students across various sectors, reinforcing LifeCo’s mission to promote modern financial solutions within our communities and nation.