UTM CONVENTION: Allan Ngumuya endorses Dr Dalitso Kabambe for UTM Presidency

BY ALLAN NGUMUYA, USA

The Chosen One

My fellow comrades, more especially delegates North, South, East and Central. One candidate wanga amene ndimamuyembekezera pa No.1 anali Madam Mary Chilima. Koma popeza zikuoneka kuti sakutulukira, I would like to endorse my other choice today.

My endorsement should not create any enemity between me and those I have not endorse, it’s just an honest endorsement that comes from the bottom of my heart. We are all UTM and we will still be UTM forever. I am only exercising my right of choice. If I miss my endorsement, never mind, I will still be UTM forever.

Ma bwana ndi ma dona amene muli ndi mwai otisankhira atsogoleri a chipani chathu cha UTM, chonde dziwani ichi, pa ma candidate onse 4, Dr Kabambe, Dr Kaliati, Dr Mtumbuka ndi Engineer Kambala , palibe yemwe angatigulitse ku chipani china chiri chonse ayi, sizoona, Sizingatheke, si ife akufa ayi, si ife ana akhanda kapena ayinso, ndife amoyo, palibe angatiumilize kupita kwina kuli konse popanda kusankha tokha komwe tingafune. Zinazo ndi ma bodza a campaign chabe tisakhulupilire zimenezo ayi.

Pa anthu amenewawa ndithu aliyense mtima wake wonse uli ku chipani cha UTM, kudzakhazikika, kutukula komanso kupititsa maso mphenya a malemu Dr Saulosi Klausi Chilima, yemwe anaphedwa pa ngozi ya ndege ku Chikangawa pa 10th June 2024.

Ma delegates nonse ndikufuna ndikupempheni kuti, tisankhireni munthu yemwe akapambana kukhala President wa chipani cha UTM, adzathenso kupanga campaign ya kathithi mu 2025 nkudzawitsa kutenga dziko. SanKhani yekhayo yemwe Ali ndi experience yoti anayendetsapo nawo boma la Malawi, yemwe ali ndi ukadaulo weni weni odziwa kuti dziko la Malawi lingasinthe bwanji ? yemwe ali ndi Njira yomveka bwino bwino ku chipani komanso ku mtundu wa a Malawi.

Sankhani munthu yemwe angadzati akayima apo kufotokozera mfundo za kulephera kwa boma la MCP, komanso yemwe adzawayike a MCP pa mbalambanda za chisokonekero chomwe achibweletsa ku dziko. Munthu yemwe a Chakwera adziti akamuona adzichita naye mantha mu mafotokozedwe a kuyendetsa dziko. Munthu yemwe a Chakwera adzathawe kupanga naye debate chifukwa chodziwa kuti ndi wa mfundo komanso ophunzira ndi ozindikira. Munthu yemwe a Chakwera adzaganize Zakuti ampezere mulandu chifukwa chakusowa naye mtendere wa mu mtima.

Abale ine Hon Allan Ngumuya, yemwe ndiri member wa NEC ngati deputy Organizing Secretary 2018-2024 ndikupanga endorse

“DR DALITSO KABAMBE”. Chonde , ma delegates mupatseni Kabambe vote yanu, Ndipo sitidzapanga regret konse ayi. Trust me.

Kwa opikisana ena inu, ulemu kwa inu palibepo udani wina uli wonse ayi. Tiyeni tigwirane manja kupititsa patsogolo chipani chathu cha UTM. “TOMSE NDIFE OBWERA KU CHIPANIKU” No one is more perfect than another. The truth is we are all UTM.

Zikakhala kuti mwapambana ndi inu, tidzagwiranso nanu ntchito pena

paliponse pomwe mungatifune. UTM ndi ya tonse iyi.

UTM TSOGOLO LATHU LAFIKA!

🔥🔥🔥

Once again my endorsement goes to

“DR DALITSO KABAMBE”

To God be the glory.