Tuesday, November 5, 2024
UTM Presidential Aspirant Kambala Banks on Chilima Connection

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Submitting his presidential nomination papers at UTM Party headquarters, Newton Kambala said his decision to contest is driven by a desire to serve the party so that it forms the next government, after triumphing in the September 2025 general elections.

He added that Malawians call for him to contest for President add credence to his desire.

“I know I cannot entirely fit into the shoes of our fallen UTM party founder and leader Saulos Klaus Chilima, but I will try. The late Chilima left me with some of the skills to push the party and country to greater heights,” said Kambala.

He urged the party’s supporters and officials to unite and prioritize servant leadership ahead of the delegates conference scheduled for 17th November in Mzuzu.

“I was very close to the late Chilima. Malawians and UTM Party are safe with me as President, after the general election for I will help spearhead the implementation of the Chilima policies aimed at transforming the country,” he said.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

