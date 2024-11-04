Why is DK the most talked Candidate in UTM now?

By Jamimah Ray Michaillah

Have you ever asked yourself why DPP hated Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima? Have you asked what amount of propaganda did Dr Chilima receive from MCP even after helping them to be in Government?

Every day, MCP was paying people to tarnish and destroy SKC NAME. They employed special people just to write propaganda against SKC. Have you asked yourself Why? Even after dying, SKC is still MCP ENAMY. MCP is making sure no one mentions SKC name. I think they think he will rise us.

What is happening to Dr Dalitso Kabambe also happened to SKC. Have you asked why DK is the most talked of Candidate in UTM now? All the other four presidential candidates are talking and castigating Dr Kabambe. They are doing everything to tarnish his name and destroy him just like they DID to SKC.

DK is being insulted by Dr Usi publicly and referred as obwera. He has forgotten that SKC picked Usi from nothing Odya Zake. Analinso obwera aUsi pano akuona ngati kubwera kumene nditchimo. Mr Kambala whose campaign is centered on DK, fails to tell delegates what he will do but busy with DK’S name. He is busy telling delegates that DK will steal the party and he is the owner of UTM, he has forgotten that he abandoned his UTP since it had no future and direction and no one wanted him as president.

Dr Mtumbuka is very busy designing propaganda everyday against DK. His team has authored a letter to portray as DK. They are designing several fliers demeaning to DK. He refers DK obwera forgetting that him Mtumbuka has never participated or taken part in any UTM Activities except pictures with SKC at PARISH, AND FUNERAL.

Have you asked WHY all this is happening to Dr Kabambe? The answer is simple, just like SKC, DK is a born leader and blessed leader. He is anointed and appointed. MCP, DPP, Mtumbuka, Kambala, Usi, all these people fear DK because he is the only capable man to lead UTM to Victory. MCP can support any candidate but not DK. DPP Can support any but NEVER DK2025 . All other UTM CANDIDATES are supporting each other if they are attacking Dr Dalitso Kabambe. That’s the kind of the man.