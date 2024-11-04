Malawi to Construct K2.7 Billion Worth Gwanda Chakuamba Mausoleum Amidst Economic Challenges

Malawi, one of the poorest countries in Africa, is set to allocate K2.7 billion for the construction of a mausoleum in honor of Gwanda Chakuamba in Nsanje district.

This move has sparked debate about the country’s priorities, given its struggling economy.

The government has awarded the contract to PMC Limited, citing Chakuamba’s significant contributions to Malawi’s political landscape.

Senior Chief Chimombo has welcomed the initiative, highlighting Chakuamba’s pivotal role in shaping the country’s politics.

However, critics argue that the K2.7 billion could be better spent on pressing development needs.

To put this into perspective, this amount could cover the cost of medicines for three referral hospitals for half a year or construct at least four modern secondary schools.

Malawi’s economic challenges are well-documented. The country remains heavily dependent on agriculture, employing over 80% of the population, and is vulnerable to external shocks, particularly climatic shocks.