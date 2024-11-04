FLA commends FAM for instituting welfare committee for the football legends

By Alinafe Nyanda

Football Legends Association of Malawi (FLA) has commended Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for instituting a committee which will look into the welfare of former Malawi national team players.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, FLA Chairperson Jim Kalua said among other things the committee which is comprised of experienced football administrators will be the link between the two associations in engaging key figures in a quest to enhance the welfare of former football players.

Kalua said the development continues to show unwavering commitment to former flames players health and well-being, saying FLA will remain front and center of FIFA’s thinking going forward as it continues its collaboration with FAM, following a memorandum of understanding signed in September this year.

According to Kalua FLA is a key figure in aspects of the game which affects its members and has added to its reputation on the principle of caring for the interest of the sport as a whole, in addition to the interests of former Flames players.

One of the Legends, Willy ‘the immigration’ Chabwinja said the formation of the committee will greatly help both FLA and FAM to continue offering services and resources to former football players. He said the support will enable them to transition to post-football careers, access healthcare and financial assistance and stay connected to the football community.

Some notable football administrators in committee include, Madalitso Christopher Kuyera, Ronald Chiwaula, Young Chimodzi, Justin Saidi, Benjamin Kumwenda and Anthony Msendema.