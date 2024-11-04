Mankhamba remakes ‘Mphungu Sataya Mthenga’

Ben’s soulful voice and masterful guitar work brought a depth and richness to the track that’s unforgettable

Ben Michael Mankhamba continues to hold significant relevance in the local music industry, as demonstrated by his remake of ‘Mphungu Sataya Mthenga.’ This version poignantly addresses the issue of selfishness in society, urging his audience to reflect on the importance of community and shared values.

“Selfishness undermines the very fabric of our society and is not what our country needs to thrive. In Malawi, we have a rich culture rooted in community, empathy, and collaboration. Emphasizing the importance of sharing our resources, time, and knowledge should be at the forefront of our national values,” he says.

Mankhamba continues:

“As Malawians, it is not just a privilege but a responsibility to cultivate a spirit of generosity and support for one another. Our true beauty lies in our ability to uplift our fellow citizens, recognizing that their well-being contributes to our collective strength.

“By fostering a culture of solidarity, we can create a more harmonious and prosperous society. It is essential for each of us to actively remind others of this value, encouraging acts of kindness and cooperation that reflect our shared identity. Together, we can build a brighter future, united by the principle that our strength is in our connections and our willingness to share.”

In the song, Mankhamba features artist Chigo who says:

“Working with Ben Mankhamba is an honour and a dream come true. He is a legend in the Malawian music industry, and his experience and talent are unparalleled. His passion and dedication to his craft are contagious, and being in the studio with him was an incredible learning experience. He brings a unique energy and perspective to the table, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with him.”

Chigo continues:

“Collaborating with artists who appeal to different audiences is crucial for growth and expansion. It allows us to tap into new markets, explore fresh sounds, and create something truly unique. Working with Ben Mankhamba, for instance, has introduced me to a new generation of music lovers and helped me understand the nuances of traditional Malawian music. It’s essential to push boundaries and challenge ourselves creatively.”

Chigo says Ben Mankhamba’s “legacy extends beyond his music because he is a cultural ambassador, a storyteller, and a keeper of Malawian heritage. Working with him has been a humbling experience, and I have learnt so much about the country’s history, traditions, and values.”

He adds: “This collaboration has also reminded me of the power of music to bridge gaps and bring people together. Our song is a testament to the beauty of Malawian music and its ability to transcend generations and genres.”

The song blends two styles in a way that it is both authentic and innovative. It’s a fusion of traditional and modern sounds, with a message that resonates with people from all walks of life.

The song’s theme of unity and cultural pride is particularly important in today’s world. Ben’s soulful voice and masterful guitar work brought a depth and richness to the track that’s unforgettable.

