24.8 C
New York
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Twenty Malawians arrested in Zambia

A joint operation by Zambian authorities has resulted in the arrest of 20 Malawians for unlawful entry into the country.

The operation, conducted by the Department of Immigration in Chama district, in collaboration with the Zambia police and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, targeted Mwendakuzulu village bordering Malawi.

According to Namati Nshinka, Zambia Immigration Department Public Relations Officer, “The arrested individuals, aged between 20 and 54, were found at the residence of a headman, who was also detained for assaulting an officer during the operation.”

The arrests sparked a riot by the Malawians’ compatriots, who attempted to rescue the apprehended individuals.

An immigration officer was injured during the fracas and is currently receiving treatment at Chama district hospital.

“This brings the total number of persons apprehended for various immigration offenses countrywide between October 25 and 29, 2024, to 104,” Nshinka added.

The Zambian government has been cracking down on illegal immigration and human trafficking in recent months.

Meanwhile, authorities in Malawi are yet to comment on the development.

