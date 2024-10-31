Chakwera must speak out on fuel crisis, Says HRDC

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has demanded that President Lazarus Chakwera immediately addresses the nation directly and honestly about the ongoing fuel crisis crippling Malawi’s economy.

In a statement signed by HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence, the coalition criticized the President’s silence, saying it has added “uncertainty and despair” to the already suffering nation.

“True leaders reveal their character in times of crisis, standing with the people and guiding them through adversity,” the statement read. “Real leadership is shown in how crises are resolved, not in empty promises or repeated excuses.”

The HRDC cited the Nsanje railway, inaugurated by President Chakwera, as an example of failed promises. Despite being touted as a major step towards improving fuel distribution, Malawians are facing an even worse fuel shortage two months later.

The coalition also slammed the Minister of Information for falsely assuring the nation that fuel supplies would normalize by last weekend.

“Malawians deserve to know when this crisis will end,” Trapence said. “It is evident that technocrats and ministers have failed in their duty.”

The HRDC has called for full accountability and immediate utilization of carbon credit funds to alleviate the crisis.