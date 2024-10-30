President Chakwera calls for patriotism in development projects

By James Mwale

Ntchisi, October 30, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has called on authorities to foster patriotism and transparency in the delivery of developments across the country.

The President made the call on Wednesday at Chinthembwe Trading Centre in the area of Senior Chief Vuso in Ntchisi district during a whistle-stop tour.

President Chakwera was reacting to concerns by the districts legislator for Ntchisi West Constituency, Ulemu Chilapondwa, that development projects in the district continue to stall due to lack of patriotism by contractors.

Chilapondwa alleged, during the first stopover of the whistle stop at Khuwi Trading Centre, that construction of the Malomo-Ntchisi-Dzaleka road project has stalled because the contractor was not committed.

He said: “I have investigated all this. But soon the project will resume with a more capable contractor.”

In reaction, President Chakwera said: “This is our Malawi and developing it requires our sense of ownership, transparency and patriotism.

“When we have been entrusted with a task, let us commit to its completion rather than rushing to enjoy the money before working for it.”

Speaking at Chinthembwe where the President made his second stop, Senior Chief Kasakula and legislator for Ntchisi East Constituency, Bernard Chitekwe, asked the President to intervene in the hunger situation the district is undergoing.

The Malawi leader said the government is aware of the hunger situation the district is experiencing and that relevant authorities are working to address the situation.

During the tour, President Chakwera is also expected to have a stopover at Ntchisi Trading Centre, Buzi Primary School ground and Malomo Trading Centre.