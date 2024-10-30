Chakwera for more developments

By Elia Chibwe

Ntchisi, October 30, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says his government will continue with road infrastructure and other development projects to ease the transportation of goods for farmers and create a conducive business environment.

Speaking during whistle whistle-stop tour on Wednesday at Ntchisi Boma, President Chakwera said government is aware that natural disasters are hindering entrepreneurship as well as farming in the district as farmers’ harvests continue to decrease leaving them with little to rely on.

“I know people in Ntchisi are hardworking and very committed to work but famine occured due to El Niño weather. So government will help you either through irrigation farming or rain-fed Agriculture.

“I have already communicated to the Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Minister of Finance, Gender and Minister of Agriculture. They are doing all the needful like Social Cash Transfer as well as Affordable Input fertilizer,” Chakwera said.

He further urged people to work hard with honesty in any area they are concentrating on.

The Malawi leader added that putting him into power again in 2025 will help to continue developing Ntchisi and Malawi at large.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda underscored that the government is doing various interventions to make sure that people are benefiting from government programmes.

He condemned officers who put names of the same people in various government interventions saying others also need to benefit from government programmes.

“Let us change and try that everyone should benefit. It is worrisome that some officers who register people into government programmes put the same people in different programmes such as relief items, Social Cash Transfer Programme and Affordable Input programme,” Chimwendo Banda said.

Senior Chief Malenga hailed the government for various development projects that are taking place in Ntchisi district.

He further asked government to ensure that people have access to NEEF loans.