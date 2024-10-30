Opposition gang up against MEC Chair cum John Tembo’s daughter Mtalimanja

The opposition parties in Malawi, led by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM), have joined forces to call for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chair, Mtalimanja, citing concerns over her impartiality.

Mtalimanja, daughter of veteran politician John Tembo, is seen as being too closely tied to the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

DPP Publicity Secretary Shadreck Namalomba has threatened massive demonstrations if Mtalimanja fails to step down.

“We cannot have a free and fair election with someone who has clear connections to the ruling party,” Namalomba said.

UTM General Secretary Patricia Kaliyati echoed Namalomba’s sentiments, stating that Mtalimanja’s connection to the MCP undermines the integrity of the electoral process.

“Elections require a person who is genuine, free from politics, and impartial,” Kaliyati emphasized.

The opposition parties’ concerns are rooted in Mtalimanja’s family ties to John Tembo, a prominent figure in Malawi’s politics and former President of the MCP .

Tembo’s legacy has been marked by controversy, including allegations of human rights abuses and authoritarian rule.

The MEC Chair’s position requires impartiality and independence, qualities that are essential for conducting credible elections.

The opposition parties argue that Mtalimanja’s connection to the MCP compromises her ability to remain neutral.

As tensions rise, the opposition parties remain resolute in their demands until MEC addresses these concerns to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

The stage is set for a contentious electoral period in Malawi, with the opposition parties determined to safeguard the country’s democratic process.